Walker (groin) was activated off the non-football injury list Saturday, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.
Walker sustained a groin injury during the first week of camp, but the issue doesn't seem much of a concern anymore. The sixth-year pro recorded 113 tackles across 13 games in his first season with Cleveland, and appears like he'll maintain starting inside linebacker duties once again. Expect Walker to jump back in the mix sometime next week to resume practicing now that his groin injury seems like a thing of the past.