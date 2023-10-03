Walker recorded nine tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 28-3 loss to the Ravens.

Walker's nine tackles were a season-high, as were his 40 defensive snaps played. The veteran linebacker has had a slow start in the tackle department, recording just 10 combined tackles in the team's first three games. His performance against Baltimore may be a sign that the 28-year-old is returning to his old self after dealing with a long recovery from a torn quadriceps injury that ended his 2022 season prematurely. He'll work to keep the momentum rolling through the team's Week 5 bye and into Week 6, when the Browns take the field again against the 49ers.