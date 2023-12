Walker (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Bears, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Walker was held out of practice to start the week before finishing as a limited participant in back-to-back sessions. He was dealing with a hamstring injury that held him out for Week 12 against the Broncos, but he returned for the following two games. Walker has 44 tackles (23 solo), one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries over 12 games this season.