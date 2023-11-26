Walker (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
The starting middle linebacker suffered the injury in Week 11 versus the Steelers. Mohamoud Diabate should start in his absence.
More News
-
Browns' Anthony Walker: Questionable against Broncos•
-
Browns' Anthony Walker: Can't practice Wednesday•
-
Browns' Anthony Walker: Could miss time•
-
Browns' Anthony Walker: Won't return Week 11•
-
Browns' Anthony Walker: Exits with injured hamstring•
-
Browns' Anthony Walker: Will play at Indianapolis•