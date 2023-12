Walker (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bears.

Walker was able to log back-to-back limited practice sessions to end the week, though it appears he is still hampered by a knee issue and will miss his second game of the season. With Jordan Junaszyk (calf) also out Sunday, Tony Fields figures to be the likely candidate to fill in as the starting middle linebacker alongside Sione Takitaki and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.