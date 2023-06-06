Walker (quadriceps) was rehabbing on the side field to start mandatory minicamp, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Walker suffered a season-ending quadriceps tear in Week 3 last year and continues to work his way back to full strength. The veteran linebacker re-signed with Cleveland this offseason on a one-year deal, and when healthy, he'll presumably reclaim his starting spot. There hasn't been any indication Walker is in danger of missing the start of the 2023 campaign, but further information should surface as the offseason progresses.