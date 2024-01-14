Walker will not need surgery to repair a knee injury that put him on IR on Jan. 5 and ended his season early, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

Walker last played Week 14 against the Jaguars, and after missing multiple games, was eventually put on injured reserve. According to Trotter, Walker stated he could have returned in another month, so it sounds like he should be cleared for any offseason activities. The 28-year-old is set to be a free agent once again, after spending each of the previous three seasons in Cleveland on one-year deals.