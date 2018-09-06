Browns' Anthony Zettel: Claimed by Browns
Zettel was claimed by the Browns on Thursday.
Zettel, who was waived by Detroit despite a 2017 season in which he led the team with 31 quarterback hurries, finds a home in Cleveland. The 2016 sixth-rounder will likely serve as a reserve option in the Browns' deep defensive end group.
