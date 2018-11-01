Browns' Antonio Callaway: Added to injury report
Callaway was added to the Browns' injury report Thursday after being limited by an ankle injury.
While Callaway was added to the report, fellow wideout Rashard Higgins (knee) returned to a limited practice Thursday. Meanwhile, Jarvis Landry and Damion Ratley are the team's top healthy options at the position as Sunday's game against the Chiefs approaches. Added clarity on the likely pecking order behind Landry should arrive upon the release of Friday's final injury report.
