Callaway (ankle) can attend meetings and other team functions while he serves a four-game suspension at the beginning of the regular season, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The suspension was announced Aug. 9, the day after Callaway suffered a high ankle sprain in Cleveland's preseason opener against Washington. His presence at the team facility should help his chances to earn a role for Week 5 and beyond, though his violation of the NFL's substance-abuse policy has led to some questions about his future with the team. Rashard Higgins is on track to serve as Cleveland's No. 3 wide receiver in September, at the very least.