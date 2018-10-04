Callaway (knee) was on the field for the start of the Browns' practice Thursday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The Browns withheld the rookie from their first session of the week while he continued to recover from the knee issue he sustained late in Sunday's 45-42 overtime loss to the Raiders. Callaway's presence at Thursday's practice offers reassurance that he's trending in the right direction as the Week 5 matchup with the Ravens approaches, but it's unclear if he'll be able to ditch his injury designation by the time the weekend arrives. More clarity about Callaway's health will be gleaned later Thursday when Cleveland releases its practice report, which will specify the receiver's level of involvement in the session.