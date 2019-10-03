Callaway took part in his first practice of the season Thursday after the Browns reinstated him from his four-game suspension earlier this week, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

As a stipulation of his four-game ban for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy, Callaway wasn't permitted to participate in team activities once the preseason concluded, so he may have some ground to make up from a conditioning standpoint. That being said, Callaway is expected to have a role in the Browns' game plan for Monday's game at San Francisco, though the extent of his usage may hinge on the availability of Jarvis Landry (concussion). Landry wasn't on the field for Thursday's practice and isn't certain to clear the five-step concussion protocol before Monday arrives.