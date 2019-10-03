Browns' Antonio Callaway: Back at practice
Callaway took part in his first practice of the season Thursday after the Browns reinstated him from his four-game suspension earlier this week, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
As a stipulation of his four-game ban for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy, Callaway wasn't permitted to participate in team activities once the preseason concluded, so he may have some ground to make up from a conditioning standpoint. That being said, Callaway is expected to have a role in the Browns' game plan for Monday's game at San Francisco, though the extent of his usage may hinge on the availability of Jarvis Landry (concussion). Landry wasn't on the field for Thursday's practice and isn't certain to clear the five-step concussion protocol before Monday arrives.
More News
-
Browns' Antonio Callaway: Possible fill-in for Landry•
-
Browns' Antonio Callaway: Healthy, eligible to return•
-
Browns' Antonio Callaway: Allowed at team meetings•
-
Browns' Antonio Callaway: Spotted in boot•
-
Browns' Antonio Callaway: Suffers sprained ankle•
-
Browns' Antonio Callaway: Suspended four games•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 5 Trade Values Chart
Is Saquon Barkley coming back sooner than later? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 4 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 4,...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: It's breakout time
David Montgomery's workload has been building, but the production hasn't been there. That changes...