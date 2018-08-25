Callaway (groin) was back at practice Saturday, Mary Kat Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.

Callaway injured his groin late last week, causing him to miss the Cleveland's third preseason game against the Eagles. The talented rookie's presence at practice does not mean he is fully recovered from his ailment, but it is a positive sign of recovery with only 15 days remaining until the Browns regular season opener. Callaway has shown flashes in the preseason, but question marks remain surrounding his off-the-field tendencies, highlighted by a ticket for marijuana possession in the early part of training camp.

