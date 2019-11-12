Cleveland head coach Freddie Kitchens said Callaway's benching was a one-game thing for the Bills game in Week 10, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The Browns haven't divulged why Callaway was made a healthy scratch Sunday, thought it appears it's not a lasting situation. Rashard Higgins filled for Callaway and caught the game-winning touchdown while playing a season-high 33 snaps. It's unclear if Callaway forfeited the third wideout spot or how the snaps will be allocated for Week 11 on Thursday night against the Steelers.