Callaway's benching for Week 10 against Buffalo may have been for a disciplinary reason, a source told Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

Callaway had been working steadily as the team's third wideout, even with the return of Rashard Higgins, so his benching Sunday came as a surprise. The source theorized the benching was possibly due to Callaway being late for something. With Higgins tallying the winning touchdown on Cleveland's final drive, it may not matter what the reason for the inactive designation. Callaway could drop down to fourth on the depth chart.