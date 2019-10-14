Browns' Antonio Callaway: Catches two in loss
Callaway caught two of four targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 32-28 loss to the Seahawks in Week 6.
Callaway survived another week as Cleveland's third wideout while Rashard Higgins did not play despite being active for the first time in five weeks. Callaway, who served a four-week suspension to start the season, caught his first passes. He was slightly better Sunday than the previous week when he showed rust in his return from the suspension. With a bye week coming up, Higgins will have two weeks to ensure his knee is ready for Week 8 on the road against the Patriots. If he's good to go, Callaway will drop to fourth on the depth chart.
