Browns' Antonio Callaway: Catchless in win
Callaway was unable to haul in his lone target during Sunday's 26-18 win over the Bengals.
It was the rookie's first catchless outing since Week 1, this after he tied a season high with five catches in Week 15. It's probably best not to read too much into just one game, particularly as he's built a nice role for himself on a surging Browns squad. Cleveland's now out of playoff contention, but they can play spoiler next Sunday against a Ravens squad that gave up just three catches for 22 yards to Callaway in Week 5.
