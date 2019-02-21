Browns' Antonio Callaway: Charges dropped
Callaway had the marijuana-related charge from last August dismissed this offseason as part of a plea agreement, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Callaway could still be disciplined by the NFL under the league's substance-abuse policy. The 22-year-old has a history of off the field issues and pretty much entered the league in the substance-abuse program due to a diluted sample at the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine.
