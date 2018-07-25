Browns' Antonio Callaway: Cleared for camp
Callaway (groin) has been cleared for the start of training camp, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports.
While numerous off-field issues dropped Callaway to the fourth round of April's draft, he should have every chance to compete for a meaningful role. After missing most of the offseason program with toe and groin injuries, the rookie wide receiver could get some run with the first-team offense early in training camp, as Josh Gordon has stepped away from the team for personal reasons. Head coach Hue Jackson did say that Corey Coleman will fill in as the starting wideout across from Jarvis Landry, per Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal.
