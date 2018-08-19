Callaway did not participate in team drills during Sunday's practice due to a tight groin muscle, Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Callaway was limited by the minor groin injury Sunday, but the issue isn't slated to keep him sidelined for much longer. During his absence, Damion Ratley took reps with the first-team offense alongside Jarvis Landry and Rashard Higgins. Callaway has until Thursday to recover before the Browns host Philadelphia in Week 3 of the preseason.