Browns' Antonio Callaway: Draws start Week 2
Callaway will replace Josh Gordon in the starting lineup Sunday against the Saints, Pat McManamon of ESPN.com reports.
Callaway was on the field for just 15 offensive snaps Week 1 against Pittsburgh, and failed to haul in his only target in the passing game. With Josh Gordon now out of the mix after his release, it will be up to Callaway to step up as a starting wideout. The fourth-round pick out of Florida has the measurables and pedigree to eventually make a fantasy impact, and now he has the opportunity as the No. 2 wideout behind Jarvis Landry. Look for Landry to still see the bulk of the targets against a New Orleans defense that struggled Week 1, but the door is open for the likes of Callaway and Rashard Higgins to see expanded roles.
