Browns' Antonio Callaway: Expected back soon
Callaway (groin) is expected back at practice soon, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Callaway hasn't practiced at all this week and didn't play in Thursday's preseason win over the Eagles. He may be losing some ground in the competition for the No. 3 receiver job, with Rashard Higgins catching eight of 10 targets for 113 yards through three exhibition games. Callaway did have a 54-yard touchdown reception in the preseason opener, but he's missed a lot of practice time with a variety of minor injuries since April's draft.. There's also the matter of his recent citations for marijuana possession and driving with a suspended license -- potential grounds for an NFL suspension.
