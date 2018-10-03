Coach Hue Jackson said he has "a great level of optimism" Callaway (knee) will be able to play in Sunday's game against Baltimore, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Callaway was held out of Wednesday's practice after playing through his knee injury during the overtime period of Sunday's 45-42 loss to the Raiders. Jackson is optimistic both Callaway and Jarvis Landry (knee) will be available, but we'll still need to keep a close eye on the situation throughout the week. Rashard Higgins will be the top candidate for an expanded role if Callaway or Landry is unable to play.