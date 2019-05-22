Browns' Antonio Callaway: Facing competition for return role
Callaway is competing with Dontrell Hilliard, Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi and D'Ernest Johnson for the Browns' primary return duties, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports.
Callaway served as the kick returner in Cleveland last season throughout the year, but showed his potential in the role during the Week 17 matchup at Baltimore when he went 79 yards on three kick returns and 46 yards on three punt returns. With his offensive role mostly overshadowed by Jarvis Landry and new-addition Odell Beckham, special teams might be where Callaway can carve out the biggest workload for himself if he can hold off his competition.
