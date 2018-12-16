Callaway hauled in five of seven targets for 35 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 17-16 win over the Broncos.

Callaway's five receptions led the Browns, one of which went for a two-yard touchdown, giving the rookie wideout four touchdowns on the year. His production has been a bit sporadic throughout the season, but that's to be expected from a rookie. Next week's matchup against the Bengals expects to be a favorable one for Callaway, as he looks to string a few strong performances together to finish out his debut season.