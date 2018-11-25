Browns' Antonio Callaway: Finds paydirt in Week 12 win
Callaway hauled in four of five targets for 62 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 35-20 win over the Bengals.
Callaway scored the second of four unanswered Cleveland touchdowns to open the game. That 13-yard touchdown was Callaway's third of the season, and his 62 receiving yards came in just shy of David Njoku's team-leading total of 63. The rookie receiver will look to build on this performance against the Texans in Week 13.
