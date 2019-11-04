Callaway caught four of five targets for 56 yards in Sunday's 24-19 loss to the Broncos.

The catches, targets and yards were all season highs for Callaway, who was suspended for the first four games of the year, but most of his production came on a 41-yard grab in the second quarter that set up the Browns' second of four field goals in the first half. Callaway remains the No. 3 option in the Cleveland passing game behind Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry, but if Baker Mayfield can figure things out in the second half, it's a role that could still afford Callaway some fantasy upside.