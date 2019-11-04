Browns' Antonio Callaway: Flashes big-play potential
Callaway caught four of five targets for 56 yards in Sunday's 24-19 loss to the Broncos.
The catches, targets and yards were all season highs for Callaway, who was suspended for the first four games of the year, but most of his production came on a 41-yard grab in the second quarter that set up the Browns' second of four field goals in the first half. Callaway remains the No. 3 option in the Cleveland passing game behind Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry, but if Baker Mayfield can figure things out in the second half, it's a role that could still afford Callaway some fantasy upside.
More News
-
Browns' Antonio Callaway: Still No. 3•
-
Browns' Antonio Callaway: Catches two in loss•
-
Browns' Antonio Callaway: Moving back to familiar role•
-
Browns' Antonio Callaway: Learning new position•
-
Browns' Antonio Callaway: Rough night in debut•
-
Browns' Antonio Callaway: Officially joins 53-man roster•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 10 Early Waivers: Ready for it?
Ronald Jones has been stuck in a time share for most of the season, but the Buccaneers finally...
-
Week 9 Injuries: Mahomes, Conner out
Patrick Mahomes doesn't look like he'll make his return Sunday. Here's the latest on the injury...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...