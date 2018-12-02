Browns' Antonio Callaway: Fumbles after 71-yard catch
Callaway caught three of six passes for 84 yards and lost a fumble in Sunday's 29-13 loss to the Texans.
Callaway had a 76-yard touchdown called back on on offensive holding penalty in the third quarter. He caught a 71-yard pass two plays later, but fumbled at the 6-yard line at the end of the play. The speedy rookie has displayed his big-play ability by averaging a robust 19.7 yards per catch on his 12 receptions over the past four weeks, so owners in deeper formats should have him on their radars ahead of a Week 14 tilt against Carolina.
More News
-
Browns' Antonio Callaway: Finds paydirt in Week 12 win•
-
Browns' Antonio Callaway: Two catches in Week 10 win•
-
Browns' Antonio Callaway: Goes over 50 yards•
-
Browns' Antonio Callaway: Listed as active Sunday•
-
Browns' Antonio Callaway: Trending toward suiting up Week 9•
-
Browns' Antonio Callaway: Questionable after missing Friday's practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 13 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 13
-
Best Week 13 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings loves Marcus Mariota this week and can't figure out why no one else does. See...
-
Week 13 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news as you get set for a pivotal Week 13 before the Fantasy...
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Seahawks have figured out their running game, and Chris Carson is thriving as the lead...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...