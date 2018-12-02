Callaway caught three of six passes for 84 yards and lost a fumble in Sunday's 29-13 loss to the Texans.

Callaway had a 76-yard touchdown called back on on offensive holding penalty in the third quarter. He caught a 71-yard pass two plays later, but fumbled at the 6-yard line at the end of the play. The speedy rookie has displayed his big-play ability by averaging a robust 19.7 yards per catch on his 12 receptions over the past four weeks, so owners in deeper formats should have him on their radars ahead of a Week 14 tilt against Carolina.