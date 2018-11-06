Browns' Antonio Callaway: Goes over 50 yards
Callaway caught three of five targets for 51 yards during Sunday's 37-21 loss to the Chiefs.
Callaway injured his ankle in Thursday's practice and entered Sunday's game with a questionable designation, but was ultimately active and managed to put up respectable numbers, despite playing just barely over 50 percent of the team's offensive snaps. The rookie wideout out-snapped Rashard Higgins, who returned from an extended injury absence, though it remains to be seen how the snap share between the receivers shakes out in the coming weeks. Callaway has 24 receptions for 287 yards and two touchdowns this season, including eight catches for 87 yards over the past two weeks.
More News
-
Browns' Antonio Callaway: Listed as active Sunday•
-
Browns' Antonio Callaway: Trending toward suiting up Week 9•
-
Browns' Antonio Callaway: Questionable after missing Friday's practice•
-
Browns' Antonio Callaway: Not practicing Friday•
-
Browns' Antonio Callaway: Added to injury report•
-
Browns' Antonio Callaway: Scores in defeat•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Patterson now eligible at RB
The Patriots are using Cordarrelle Patterson as a running back, so CBS is allowing Fantasy...
-
Fantasy Football waiver wire, Week 10
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Add Davis? Brees back?
We're heading down the stretch in the Fantasy regular season. Heath Cummings tells you what...
-
Week 9 reaction and Week 10 waiver adds
Heath Cummings reacts to Week 9 and tells you who to add heading into Week 10.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.