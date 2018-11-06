Callaway caught three of five targets for 51 yards during Sunday's 37-21 loss to the Chiefs.

Callaway injured his ankle in Thursday's practice and entered Sunday's game with a questionable designation, but was ultimately active and managed to put up respectable numbers, despite playing just barely over 50 percent of the team's offensive snaps. The rookie wideout out-snapped Rashard Higgins, who returned from an extended injury absence, though it remains to be seen how the snap share between the receivers shakes out in the coming weeks. Callaway has 24 receptions for 287 yards and two touchdowns this season, including eight catches for 87 yards over the past two weeks.