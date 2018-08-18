Callaway didn't draw any targets in Friday's preseason game against Buffalo, but he did take one carry for three yards and one punt return for nine yards.

Callaway played 23 offensive snaps after putting up a 3-87-1 receiving line (six targets) across 53 snaps in Cleveland's preseason opener. While the lack of involvement Friday isn't a major concern, Dez Bryant's interest in joining the Browns is undoubtedly problematic for Callaway's fantasy stock. Between his own off-field issues and the uncertainty surrounding Bryant and Josh Gordon (personal), it's rather difficult to establish expectations for Callaway's rookie-year role. Of course, things should clear up within the next week or two, if not in the next few days.