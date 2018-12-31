Callaway hauled in four of his seven targets for 79 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-24 loss to the Ravens.

Callaway continued his trend of turning in boom or bust performances, recording his highest yardage total in the past four weeks. While he was held catchless in two of the final four contests to close the season, Callaway showed potential plenty of times throughout his rookie campaign, hauling in a catch of 30 or more yards in five games. He'll likely head into the 2019 season as the Browns' second-best receiving option -- assuming the team doesn't add a prominent pass-catcher -- giving him the opportunity to build on his solid first season. To emerge as a reliable fantasy option Callaway will have to improve his catch rate, which should also help him perform more consistently on a week-to-week basis.