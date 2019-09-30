Browns' Antonio Callaway: Healthy, eligible to return
Callaway has completed his four-game suspension and is eligible to return to action for the Browns in Week 5, Andrew Gribble of the team's official site reports.
Per Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram, coach Freddie Kitchens indicated that he expects Callaway to be able to contribute as soon as this coming weekend against the 49ers, despite having missed time with both a preseason ankle injury and then his suspension. The timing of Callaway's return is good, with Rashard Higgins still dealing with a knee injury and Jarvis Landry having suffered a concussion Sunday.
More News
-
Browns' Antonio Callaway: Allowed at team meetings•
-
Browns' Antonio Callaway: Spotted in boot•
-
Browns' Antonio Callaway: Suffers sprained ankle•
-
Browns' Antonio Callaway: Suspended four games•
-
Browns' Antonio Callaway: Has best day of camp Thursday•
-
Browns' Antonio Callaway: Earns Mayfield's praise•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 Winners and Losers
David Montgomery is getting the work we wanted to see. So is Wayne Gallman. Only one of them...
-
Believe it or Not: Time to buy?
Buy Ronald Jones? Sell Wayne Gallman? Heath Cummings tells you what you should and shouldn't...
-
Week 5 Early Waivers: Guess who's back
We've gotten excited about them in the past, only to be let down. Are Ronald Jones, Jordan...
-
Week 4 Injuries: Stafford, Hilton doubts
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...