Callaway has completed his four-game suspension and is eligible to return to action for the Browns in Week 5, Andrew Gribble of the team's official site reports.

Per Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram, coach Freddie Kitchens indicated that he expects Callaway to be able to contribute as soon as this coming weekend against the 49ers, despite having missed time with both a preseason ankle injury and then his suspension. The timing of Callaway's return is good, with Rashard Higgins still dealing with a knee injury and Jarvis Landry having suffered a concussion Sunday.