Browns' Antonio Callaway: Held without a catch again
Callaway was held without a catch on one target in Thursday's preseason finale against the Lions.
Callaway's lone opportunity was an incomplete third-down pass from Baker Mayfield into the end zone, leaving the fourth-round pick with three catches for 87 yards and a touchdown on eight targets in three preseason games. Callaway didn't catch any passes after the preseason opener, but his presence in Thursday's contest at least proves he's moved past the groin injury that bothered him last week. It's unclear whether Callaway or Rashard Higgins will line up alongside Jarvis Landry and Josh Gordon in three-wide formations early in the season. The winner of the No. 3 wideout battle may get a Week 1 start, as coach Hue Jackson said he'll bring Gordon off the bench in the team's season opener against Pittsburgh. There hasn't been any update on possible league discipline stemming from Callaway's citation for marijuana possession in the first week of August.
