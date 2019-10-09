Callaway admitted he had to learn a new position in Week 5's 31-3 loss, Dan Labbe of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Callaway wasn't attempting to make an excuse for his disappointing season debut Monday after serving a four-game suspension, but he acknowledged an adjustment moving from X receiver to Z receiver. "It was a little tough," Callaway said. "I'm still a professional so I've got to know." The second-year wideout had a false start, failed to catch any of his three targets, and bobbled a pass that turned into an interception -- arguably the pivotal play of the game. He was replaced in the second half by Damion Ratley, but head coach Freddie Kitchens still has confidence in Callaway and has no plans to avoid him next Sunday at home against Seattle.