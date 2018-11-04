Browns' Antonio Callaway: Listed as active Sunday
Callaway (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
Callaway, who injured his ankle in practice Thursday, will give it a go Sunday, but even if his ankle isn't much of an issue Sunday, his Week 9 fantasy upside could be hampered by the return to action of Rashard Higgins (knee).
