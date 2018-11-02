Callaway (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Rashard Higgins (knee) is also listed as questionable, but he's trending toward a return to action after having returned to practice Thursday. Meanwhile, Callaway, who injured his ankle Thursday, didn't practice Friday and looks iffy, at best, for Sunday's contest. If he's out this weekend, Higgins (assuming he plays) would likely start at wide receiver opposite Jarvis Landry.