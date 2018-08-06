Callaway's emergence and potential as an "X" receiver made Corey Coleman expendable to the Browns, Mary Kay Cabot of WKYC-TV reports.

Coleman was traded to the Bills on Sunday in exchange for a late-round pick, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. There's a possibility this deal could pave the way for the Browns to sign a free agent like Dez Bryant, but it could also be a signal of faith in the impressive rookie out of Florida. Callaway has seemingly impressed in practice all summer, specifically showing good hands and route running. It'll be a challenge for him to carve out a significant target share in an offense that will also like to get Jarvis Landry, Josh Gordon, Duke Johnson, and David Njoku involved, but Callaway nonetheless benefits from the loss of someone who saw 6.4 targets per game in 2017.