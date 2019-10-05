Browns' Antonio Callaway: May return kicks
Callaway expects to receive work on special teams as a returner on kicks and punts, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports.
Callaway is expected to make his season debut Monday against the 49ers after serving a four-game suspension. Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer wants to use him as a returner but wants to see Callaway absorb some hits first. "He has so much talent," Priefer said. "You have to be able to trust him back there. He has not been hit this year, but if he protects the ball like we have preaching to him since Day 1, then we would have a chance." As a rookie in 2018, Callaway returned five punts (12.2 YPR) and eight kicks (17.9).
