Callaway (groin) sat out team drills Tuesday and is in jeopardy of missing Thursday's preseason game against the Eagles, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Callaway hasn't practiced since last Friday's preseason game against the Bills, leaving his availability for Thursday's contest up in the air. However, his groin injury is considered minor, and the rookie wide receiver should be ready to go in Week 1, if not for the team's preseason finale.