Callaway was held out of Wednesday's practice due to a knee injury, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Callaway was injured on a 59-yard gain in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 45-42 loss to Oakland, but he was able to return and gut it out through overtime. His absence from practice creates some question about his status for Week 5 against Baltimore, potentially freeing up Rashard Higgins for an expanded role in the Cleveland passing game. No. 1 wide receiver Jarvis Landry also missed Wednesday's practice with a knee injury.