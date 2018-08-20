Callaway (groin) is missing team drills again Monday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Callaway hasn't been able to practice since he was held without a target in Friday's preseason loss to the Bills. He still seems to have the inside track to the No. 3 receiver job, but Rashard Higgins is also in the mix. It's a far less interesting battle now that Josh Gordon has rejoined the Browns with eyes on a Week 1 appearance.

