Browns' Antonio Callaway: Missing another practice
Callaway (groin) is missing team drills again Monday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Callaway hasn't been able to practice since he was held without a target in Friday's preseason loss to the Bills. He still seems to have the inside track to the No. 3 receiver job, but Rashard Higgins is also in the mix. It's a far less interesting battle now that Josh Gordon has rejoined the Browns with eyes on a Week 1 appearance.
More News
-
Browns' Antonio Callaway: Dealing with groin tightness•
-
Browns' Antonio Callaway: Goes without a target•
-
Browns' Antonio Callaway: Suffering through sore ribs•
-
Browns' Antonio Callaway: Catches touchdown in preseason debut•
-
Browns' Antonio Callaway: Playing in first exhibition•
-
Browns' Antonio Callaway: Traveling with team•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Does Peterson have value in WAS?
It’s a big-name move, but will Washington's signing of Adrian Peterson have big Fantasy ramifications?...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Draft Davis
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Big questions after preseason Week 2
How high should Josh Gordon go? Are we buying the Christian McCaffrey hype? Our experts tackle...
-
When to draft Alvin Kamara?
Alvin Kamara is being taken as the sixth overall pick in Fantasy drafts. Is it too early?
-
Hyde is a Fantasy steal
Following his re-introduction to the football world versus the Bills, new Browns running back...
-
Rookie RB stock watch
Chris Towers checks in on the much-hyped rookie class after the second round of preseason action...