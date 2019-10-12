Browns' Antonio Callaway: Moving back to familiar role
Callaway will be back at the "X" receiver position for Sunday's home game against Seattle, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Callaway emerged as one of several issues the Browns dealt with while preparing for Week 6 against the 4-1 Seahawks. He played a new position last week -- the "Z" receiver -- and looked out of place at times. He was flagged for a false start and had a few moments when he wasn't sure where he should line up or what he should be doing post snap. Callaway also had a costly bobble that led to an interception and eventually a touchdown. Head coach Freddie Kitchens took responsibility following last week's loss to the 49ers, telling reporters that he put Callaway in a "bad situation." Callaway's presence on the field this week could become moot if Rashard Higgins (knee) is ready to return. He practiced fully all week, but Kitchens was coy about his availability Sunday.
