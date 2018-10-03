Browns' Antonio Callaway: Nine targets Sunday
Callaway caught three of nine targets for 54 yards during Sunday's 45-42 loss to the Raiders.
Callaway played 70 percent of the Browns' offensive snaps and finished second on the team in targets, but his 33 percent catch rate leaves a lot to be desired. Still, the rookie wideout seems to already be one of Baker Mayfield's favorite targets, and that could ultimately pay big dividends down the line if the two start completing passes on a more consistent basis. Callaway has seven receptions on 19 targets over the past two weeks.
