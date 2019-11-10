Callaway (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's Week 10 tilt against the Bills, Andrew Gribble of the team's official site reports.

The decision to make Callaway a healthy scratch comes as somewhat of a surprise, considering the second-year wideout had just set season highs in receptions (four), receiving yardage (56) and targets (five) in the Week 9 loss to the Broncos. Callaway's absence will open the door for Rashard Higgins to move up to the No. 3 receiver spot behind Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry versus a stingy Bills pass defense.