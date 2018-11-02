Browns' Antonio Callaway: Not practicing Friday
Callaway (ankle) did not take part in Friday's practice, according to Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram.
Callaway's name popped up on the injury report Thursday because of an ankle injury, and his absence Friday indicates he may be dealing with more than just a simple sprain. It also leaves his status for Week 9 firmly in question. More will be known about Callaway's availability when the Browns release their final injury report of the week after Friday's practice.
