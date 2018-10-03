Browns' Antonio Callaway: Not practicing to start week
Callaway (undisclosed) isn't practicing Wednesday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Callaway was slow to get up after breaking off a 59-yard gain in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 45-42 loss to Oakland, but he returned to the game in short order and took snaps during the overtime period. The rookie finished with three catches for 54 yards on nine targets, after managing just four catches for 20 yards on 10 chances the previous week. Per Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer, Callaway rode a stationary bike off to the side during Wednesday's practice. Rashard Higgins likely would step up as the No. 2 wide receiver if Callaway were to miss Week 5 against the Ravens.
