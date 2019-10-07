Callaway was officially added to the Browns' 53-man roster ahead of Monday's game against the 49ers.

Callaway served his four-game suspension and is primed to rejoin the Browns for Week 5. The 22-year-old seemed slated to serve in a reserve role Monday, but he could work as the team's No. 3 wide receiver with Rashard Higgins (knee) unlikely to suit up, per Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer.