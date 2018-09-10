Browns' Antonio Callaway: One target in rookie debut
Callaway was on the field for just 15 of Cleveland's 89 offensive snaps and drew just one target during Sunday's 21-21 tie with the Steelers.
The rookie wideout -- who was originally listed ahead of Josh Gordon and Rashard Higgins on the depth chart -- was the clear No. 4 receiver on Sunday. Gordon logged 69 snaps and Higgins played 54 to Callaway's 15. While Callaway has higher upside than Higgins due to the big-play ability he showed in college, it doesn't look like he'll be given many opportunities to showcase his talents any time soon.
