Callaway (groin) won't play in Thursday's preseason game against the Eagles, the Cleveland Plain-Dealer reports.

Callaway has missed the last three days of practice with his groin injury, which sets the stage for QB Tyrod Taylor to be without two of his top three wide receivers Thursday. Jarvis Landry is slated to be on hand for the contest, but Josh Gordon remains on the Browns' active/NFI list.

More News
Our Latest Stories