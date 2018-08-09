Callaway will suit up for Thursday's preseason game versus the Giants, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Callaway dropped all the way to the fourth round of this year's draft for certain incidents away from the field, and yet another is dogging him at the moment. On Sunday morning, he was cited for marijuana possession and driving with a suspended license, but the legal issue didn't stop him from traveling with his teammates for the Browns' exhibition opener. In the meantime, the team and NFL itself are gathering information on the traffic stop while he awaits a hearing Aug. 23, which coincides with the third preseason outing against the Eagles. When he takes the field Thursday, Callaway will be acting as a starting wideout opposite Jarvis Landry with Josh Gordon (personal) still away from the Browns and Corey Coleman jettisoned to Buffalo this past weekend.